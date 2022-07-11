Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone return hand in hand from US holiday. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally back from their US vacation where they celebrated Ranveer's 37th birthday. The two were spotted walking out hand in hand at the Mumbai airport Monday morning. They stopped for a moment to pose for the paparazzi before leaving. Also read: Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls review: Actor weeps, eats maggots, misses Deepika Padukone

Deepika was seen in white co-ords while Ranveer was in a beige tee and red pants. The couple did not remove their masks to pose for the photographers.

The couple hardly shared any pictures from their vacation but were spotted at the the 10th Edition of the Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, California where Deepika Padukone was invited as the chief guest. She talked about her journey, the culture's influence, her upbringing, and her professional journey at the event. Ranveer also took the stage and spoke a few words in Konkani. They also attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert.

During this time, Ranveer also saw the release of his Koffee With Karan episode and his Netflix special, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Ranveer appeared with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in the first episode of Karan Johar's chat show. He also met Alia during his trip. The two will now be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On his birthday, Ranveer shared a solo shirtless selfie on Instagram as he soaked some sun during the vacation. He was showered with birthday wishes from his fans, friends and colleagues in the comments section.

Ranveer's last film release was Jayeshbhai Jordaar which couldn't impressmoviegoers. He will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus besides Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Deepika was last seen in 83 and has some big projects in pipeline. She will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand film will release next year. The same director would be directing Deepika and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Before leaving for the vacation, Deepika was filming for Project K with Prabhas.

