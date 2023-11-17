Ranveer Singh goes incognito, Deepika Padukone smiles for paps as they return to Mumbai after Belgium holiday. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika at airport

A paparazzi video showed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walking hand in hand as they stepped out of the terminal gate. While Ranveer wore a black oversized t-shirt with baggy jeans and an oversized green coat, Deepika wore an all-black jumper and finished off with a grey trench coat. Both sported black sunglasses as well.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika made their way outside and he helped her get into the car and closed the door before getting in himself. They zoomed off without posing for the media.

Ranveer and Deepika's holiday

Previously, Ranveer treated fans to their adorable photo from Belgium. Marking their fifth wedding anniversary, he dedicated a sweet note. In the photo, Ranveer and Deepika were seen in warm clothes as both carried bags. With her eyes closed, Deepika planted a kiss on Ranveer's cheek. He held her close and smiled looking at the camera.

They were posing on a bridge over a canal surrounded by beautiful houses. Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!" He further tagged Deepika and added several black heart emojis.

Besides this, several pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika posing with their fans have surfaced online. Fans claimed that they spotted the couple in Brussels. One photo also had them engrossed in a conversation inside what seemed to be a salon.

Ranveer and Deepika married on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and fell in love. The film recently completed 10 years since its release.

Upcoming work

Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will be reuniting with Ranveer in Singham Again. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 as his next.

