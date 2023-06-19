Ranveer Singh holds Deepika Padukone as they dance with Sunny Deol, Sonu Nigam sings Om Shanti Om at Karan's reception

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone left everyone smiling as they danced with Sunny Deol at his son Karan Deol's reception in Mumbai. In a new video that emerged on Instagram on Monday, singer Sonu Nigam sang Om Shanti Om, from the 1980 film Karz, on stage for the guests. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Karan Deol's wedding reception with family, sit together to watch a performance)

Ranveer and Deepika dance

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol at Karan Deol's reception.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the brief clip, Ranveer, Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol among others gathered on the dance floor. They grooved as the music played in the background. While dancing, Ranveer held Deepika and smiled. Sunny also smiled as he danced. They were later joined by Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya.

Towards the end of the video, Ranveer danced near the stage while his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani sang into the mic. Sonu was seen laughing as he held the mic. For the event, Ranveer wore a white sherwani and trousers while Deepika opted for a black ethnic outfit. Sunny was seen in a black shirt under a matching blazer and pants. Sonu opted for a shirt under a coat and pants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer and Deepika at the reception

Earlier, in a video shared on Instagram, Ranveer and Deepika were seen at the reception. Several pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on social media in which both of them walked hand-in-hand at the reception party, sitting and watching the performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the pictures, that emerged online, Ranveer and Deepika posed with actor Dharmendra, comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Apart from them, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher among others also attended the party.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you, my bachas (children). God Bless!"

Karan Deol followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Sunny's younger son, Rajveer Deol will be seen in filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON