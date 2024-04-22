Ranveer Singh files FIR against social media account promoting his deepfake video

Actor Ranveer Singh has filed an FIR against the social media handle that was promoting his AI-generated deepfake video. As per his spokesperson, Ranveer lodged a police complaint and FIR for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell. The step comes days after the deepfake video of the actor started circulating on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh warns fans against deepfakes as video with political message goes viral) Ranveer Singh walks the ramp during a fashion show in Varanasi.

What step has Ranveer taken over his deepfake video

Ranveer's spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh." In the deepfake video, the actor is purportedly heard voicing his political views. While the video, from the actor's recent visit to Varanasi, appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-synthesised voice clone of Ranveer.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

How did it all start

The actor recently turned showstopper at an open-air fashion show by the Ganga in Varanasi. The show was organised by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. During his visit to the city, Ranveer spoke highly of the changes that have come about in terms of the public infrastructure overhaul while also sharing his 'divine' experience of the city.

How Ranveer had reacted after his deepfake video went viral

Later, when the deepfake video emerged on social media platforms, Ranveer, taking to his Instagram Stories, shared a post in which he wrote, "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)." While the post had nothing on the clip doing the rounds of social media, it was evidently in response to his deepfake video.

Ranveer's upcoming films

Fans will see Ranveer reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will arrive in 2025.

The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others.

With ANI inputs