Ranveer Singh gives Men in Black a run for their money with his latest all-black ensemble pics
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from a sports field. The actor was dress in an all-black ensemble.
Ranveer Singh painted social media black with his latest Instagram posts. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a bunch of photos where he was seen taking a stroll on a sports field. The '83 star was seen wearing an all-black ensemble - a black fitted tee and a pair of ripped jeans - for his day out.
The actor completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a silver chain around his neck. Ranveer posed in front of a net, before he was photographed walking down the field and finally shared a picture from sitting in the stands. The three pictures garnered love from his fans. Several comments featured fire and heart emojis in the section.
Ranveer's new post came hours after he congratulated team India over their T20 win against England, on Saturday night. The actor took to Twitter and said, "Phenomenal batting! And then to stage a brave comeback against the tide in the second innings! Strong & resilient team effort! Superb victory, boys! #INDvENG."
Also read: Hansika Motwani poses with family at brother's wedding functions, see pics
Ranveer will also be seen holding the cricket bat on the big screen later in his upcoming movie '83. The actor plays the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev in the cricket-themed movie. The movie is based on India's 1983 World Cup victory. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and has several Indian actors playing prominent roles in it.
Apart from the sports-themed movie, Ranveer will also appear in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. He reprises his role of Simmba in the Rohit Shetty directorial. The movie also sees Ajay Devgn return as Singham. Ranveer reunites with Rohit for Cirkus. The actor-director duo has been sharing glimpses of their shoot on social media. The Bollywood movie also stars Roohi and Fukrey star Varun Sharma.
Alia is the perfect bridesmaid in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding
- Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
Mira channels Supriya Pathak’s Hansa to comment on Covid 19 scenario
- Mira Rajput has shared a funny post about how people talk to strangers in a mask, taking cues from Supriya Pathak's dialogue from the latter's show Khichdi. Supriya is Shahid Kapoor's step mom.
Malavika Mohanan: Being an actor is a full time job today but I will never get used to it
Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it
Sidharth Malhotra: No one questions you when things are going correctly and movies work well
Ranveer Singh channels the Men in Black vibe in latest pics, see here
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from a sports field. The actor was dress in an all-black ensemble.
Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding
- Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet
- Actor Shilpa Shetty applauded husband Raj Kundra's performance at the sangeet ceremony of Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata.
Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi
- Janhvi Kapoor conducted an AMA session with fans where she took questions about her travels with family, beauty secrets and favourite co-star. See them here.
Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini
- Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene
- Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'
- Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting
- Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to
- Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.