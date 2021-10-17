Ranveer Singh gushes over ‘certified hawty’ Deepika Padukone’s new photos. See here

Deepika Padukone sought her followers’ opinions as she shared two new pictures on Instagram. In the first, she wore a black cap that covered her eyes and tied up her hair. The second showed her with loose hair and no cap.

“Cap…Or no cap!? #caution #filter,” Deepika asked in her post. Her husband Ranveer Singh could not resist complimenting her. “Shawty is a Certified Hawty No Capppp,” he commented.

Most fans agreed with Ranveer and preferred to see Deepika without the cap. However, some felt that both looks were equally impressive. “You look beautiful either way,” one wrote, while another said, “Wifey suits both.”

Ranveer made his television debut this weekend with a game show titled The Big Picture. On the show, he told a contestant that he and Deepika are planning to start a family in the next two or three years.

“Jaisa ki aap log jaante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bachche bhi honge (As you all know, I am married now and will have kids in the next two or three years),” he said, as he blushed. “Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main toh roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe, bas meri life set ho jaaye (Deepika was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me a baby like this one, my life will be set’),” he added.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, which marks their fourth film together. While he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, she will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia. The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu and others, will hit the theatres on December 24.