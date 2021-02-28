Ranveer Singh joins sister Ritika Bhavnani, parents for her birthday celebrations, did Deepika Padukone skip gathering?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to keep busy with their various work assignments, however, they still manage to find time for family. On Saturday, Ranveer was spotted with his sister Ritika Bhavnani and parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani on a family dinner.

Ritika celebrated her birthday on Saturday for which they all united at a suburban Mumbai restaurant for a family dinner. The theme of the evening seems to have been black as Ranveer was seen in a black tee and denims combo, while Ritika was in a white top paired with black latex pants and jacket and Anju was in a black top and pants. Jagjit was, however, in a blue shirt and trousers combo but all of them wore black masks.

However, Deepika wasn’t spotted at the restaurant as she seems to have been caught up with work. The actor is currently working on Pathan, in which she pairs up with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time on screen. On Saturday, Salman Khan had joined the sets of the film to shoot with Shah Rukh for a special part.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has four films lined up for release this year. The actor is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The comedy film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma and is slated to release on December 31.

Also read: Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to their sons: ‘They were so upset with him’

He is also looking forward to the release of sports drama, 83. The film couldn't meet its release date last year due to coronavirus lockdown but is now set to hit theatres on June 4 this year. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar up for release on August 27. Besides this, he will be seen playing a cop in an extended cameo in Akshay Kumar -starrer Sooryavanshi which will mark his return as Simmba on April 2.