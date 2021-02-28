IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to their sons: ‘They were so upset with him’
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to their sons: ‘They were so upset with him’

  • Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh finding a ‘new girlfriend’ to their sons, when he was away on an outdoor shoot. The two boys got rather ‘upset’ about the joke.

Riteish and Genelia, who got married on February 3, 2012 after being in a relationship for almost a decade, are parents to Riaan (6) and Rahyl (4).

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Genelia said, “Once, Riteish was not there for a while. He was shooting, and when he is shooting, he gets really busy. The boys asked me, 'Where has baba gone?' I was looking at his Instagram and there was some picture with his co-star, so I said, 'See, baba has found a new girlfriend.' They were so upset with him. I was like, 'Thank God, mother is the main.'”


Earlier this month, Riteish and Genelia celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. He dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her on the occasion. Sharing an adorable photo of them together, he wrote, “‘This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired’. Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad.”

Also read | When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again: ‘I feel satiated’

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia talked about how she and Riteish were able to spend quality time with Rahyl and Riaan during the lockdown. “We actually ‘lived’ through the lockdown. We were together, the kids were so thrilled to have him around. It was so restrictive, we went more to the village. We would go on long drives and Riteish would drive for 5-6 hours. We realised as a family that despite so much negativity, there was so much positivity that came about in these little moments,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
riteish deshmukh genelia d'souza

Related Stories

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a 'rich brat'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Genelia D’Souza, who first met Riteish Deshmukh during the making of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam, did not talk to him initially as she thought he was a 'brat'.
READ FULL STORY
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
bollywood

'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
bollywood

Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After spending over a decade in the film industry, actor Akshay Oberoi shares what stopped him from packing his bags and quitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
bollywood

Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Actor Freddy Daruwala, whose elder son Evaan is two, says while naming their second son, he was also conscious about the fact that it should not be similar to that of his brother, hence the name Maisil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
bollywood

Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at 18

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha is true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, have been keeping their fans updated with their adventures in the Maldives. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo maker Prateek Vats: We could bring desh ki baat through characters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Eeb Allay Ooo! maker Prateek Vats talks about his critically acclaimed film which released on Netflix recently. The film is a satire set in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
bollywood

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mira Rajput is missing her beautiful trip to Amalfi Coast with husband Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She added that she was pregnant with Misha when they took the trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
bollywood

Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to mum-in-law, they say she looks beautiful

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac