Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to their sons: ‘They were so upset with him’
Riteish and Genelia, who got married on February 3, 2012 after being in a relationship for almost a decade, are parents to Riaan (6) and Rahyl (4).
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Genelia said, “Once, Riteish was not there for a while. He was shooting, and when he is shooting, he gets really busy. The boys asked me, 'Where has baba gone?' I was looking at his Instagram and there was some picture with his co-star, so I said, 'See, baba has found a new girlfriend.' They were so upset with him. I was like, 'Thank God, mother is the main.'”
Earlier this month, Riteish and Genelia celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. He dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her on the occasion. Sharing an adorable photo of them together, he wrote, “‘This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired’. Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad.”
Also read | When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again: ‘I feel satiated’
Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia talked about how she and Riteish were able to spend quality time with Rahyl and Riaan during the lockdown. “We actually ‘lived’ through the lockdown. We were together, the kids were so thrilled to have him around. It was so restrictive, we went more to the village. We would go on long drives and Riteish would drive for 5-6 hours. We realised as a family that despite so much negativity, there was so much positivity that came about in these little moments,” she said.
