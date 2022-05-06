Ranveer Singh jumps with joy, punches the air in response to Rohit Sharma's six at IPL match in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh jumped with joy and punched in the air as he celebrated Mumbai Indians captain, cricketer Rohit Sharma's six at the Indian Premier League (IPL) match held in Mumbai. In a clip, shared on Twitter, Ranveer is seen mouthing 'yes' and 'c'mon' while laughing after Rohit hit a six. (Also Read | Jayeshbhai Jordaar title song: Ranveer Singh is the unconventional hero we all have been waiting for, watch)

In the clip, Ranveer was also seen shouting as he raised his hands above him. The actor wore a printed purple floral shirt, matching pants and a white bucket cap. He also accessorised with pearl neckpieces and dark sunglasses.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared several pictures on Instagram in the outfit. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Purple patch." Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Valentino blooms on you."

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen next in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Ranveer in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch. Contrary to his conservative parents, Jayeshbhai believes in equal rights between males and females in society and will be seen fighting to save his unborn daughter's life. The film, scheduled to release on May 13, also stars Shalini Pandey and will mark her Bollywood debut.

Recently, news agency ANI quoted Ranveer as speaking about his character in the film, "There are several parallels between my life and Jayesh's life. Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it like your life depends on it."

Apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will also be seen in S Shankar's remake of his blockbuster Tamil film Anniyan, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

