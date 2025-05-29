Ranveer Singh not producing Shaktimaan, actor's team clarifies he is busy with Dhurandhar and Don 3

After months of speculations that actor Ranveer Singh is set to produce a new Shaktimaan project and collaborate with original creator Mukesh Khanna, his team has come forward to quash any such claims. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor's team has issued a statement clarifying that there is no truth to actor acquiring rights of the superhero show. Ranveer Singh's team has clarified that he is not producing new project on Shaktimaan.

Ranveer hasn't acquired rights for Shaktimaan

Squashing the reports, Ranveer's team said in a statement, "The news about Ranveer Singh acquiring rights of developing a new superhero (Shaktimaan) project as the producer holds no truth. He is currently busy shooting for Aditya Dhar’s next and then, Don 3 is also on the cards for him.”

Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer wanting to play Shaktimaan

In an earlier interview, Mukesh stated that Ranveer had tried to convince him to let him play the superhero in a new adaptation. Mukesh told Bollywood Thikana, "That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor. When I praised him I mentioned that nobody else in the film industry has the energy like him. But I haven't approved him for the role. He must have felt bad."

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his next Dhurandhar, an action-packed espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The director is best known for the acclaimed Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Dhurandhar boasts of an interesting star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Reportedly, the film is drawing inspiration from real-life covert operations led by India’s current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.