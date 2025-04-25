Internet is convinced Mukesh Khanna 'stole' Shaktimaan costume from WWE wrestler: 'Khud ko sorry bolna padega'

Shaktimaan remains one of the most iconic shows in Indian television history. The superhero show from the 90s captivated audiences like nothing before and even topped the TRPs for years. The character became an icon, and even his suit, became a staple of fairs and Comic Cons around the country. But that iconic suit may have been a rip-off, or at least that is what the internet says. Mukesh Khanna's costume in Shaktimaan (L) is similar to WWE wrestler Chaparita Asari's attire from Monday Night Raw in 1995.

Shaktimaan costume a ripoff?

A Twitter user recently uncovered footage of an old wrestling match from 1995 with one wrestler wearing a costume similar to the one Shaktimaan would wear two years later. The match - part of WWF's (now WWE) Monday Night Raw - was telecast in December 1995 and saw Aja Kong defeat Chaparita Asari. Asari debuted a new costume in the match, which was a red overall suit with golden armbands and shoulder pads, along with a gold emblem in the middle. The emblem resembled a flower with several leaves or a sun and its rays.

The costume looks remarkably similar to the one worn by Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan two years later. The user - @thecaoticdjay - shared a still of Asari alongside Mukesh Khanna in costume and wrote, “Lesser known fact: Mukesh Khanna ne #Shaktimaan ka costume 1995 WWF women’s wrestler Chaparita Asari se churaya tha (Mukesh Khanna stole the Shaktimaan costume from 1995 WWF women's wrestler Chaparita Asari).”

The tweet was shared on Instagram too, where a lot of users remarked how similar the two costumes looked. "So much for originality," wrote one. Another commented, "This is 100% copied". Poking fun at the viral 'sorry Shaktimaan' meme associated with the show, one Instagram user commented, "Ab khud ko sorry Shaktimaan bolna padega (Now he'll have to apologise to himself)."

All about Shaktimaan

Created by Mukesh Khanna and directed by Dinker Jani, Shaktimaan starred Khanna in the titular role, alongside Vaishnavi Mahant, Kitu Gidwani, Surendra Pal, Lalit Parimoo, and Tom Alter. The show aired on Doordarshan from November 1997 to March 2005. It spawned merchandise as well as a spinoff comic book series. An animated series aired on Sonic from 2011-12, while an animated film was released in 2013.

In 2022, a live-action reboot of the franchise was announced with a trilogy of films that was to be produced by Sony. Ranveer Singh was reported to be cast as Shaktimaan. However, as per reports, the film is stalled now.