Proud Ranveer Singh praises ‘most feared team’ MI after they lose to PBKS; Preity Zinta is all smiles for Punjab Kings

After the Mumbai Indians team lost to Punjab Kings in IPL's Qualifier 2, actors Ranveer Singh and Preity Zinta penned notes on their social media accounts. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ranveer called Mumbai Indians the ‘most feared team’. Preity Zinta cheered for her team as she beamed with joy. (Also Read | Preity Zinta goes ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ as Punjab Kings enters IPL final, celebrates win over Mumbai Indians) Ranveer Singh and Preity Zinta penned notes for Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings respectively.

Ranveer pens beautiful note for Mumbai Indians team

Ranveer, who is an avid cricket follower, penned an uplifting message for the Mumbai Indians team. On his Instagram Stories, the actor shared a picture collage of the team. He wrote, "Not ours this time, but still mad proud of the boys (raised hands emoji). Showed our might and mettle in a hard-fought tournament. Still the most feared team in the league (blue heart emoji). Unbreakable spirit. Indefatigable Indians."

Preity Zinta lauds Punjab Kings

Preity on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video capturing moments she spent with her team. In the clip, Preity cheered for PBKS, interacted with the players, hugged them and also posed for photos with them. The video ended with her husband, Gene Goodenough, joining her for photos.

Sharing the clip, Preity captioned the post, "All smiles as @PunjabKingsIPL make it to the final after a SUPER TEAM EFFORT led by our dynamic sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15, our passionate coach @RickyPonting & the entire coaching staff & everyone at PBKS. Today will be incomplete without mentioning Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell & Marco Jansen for making this final possible. One more game to go (cricket game and red heart emojis). Bas Jeetna Hai (Just need to win) | IPL 2025 | Sadda Punjab | Ting!"

About MI and PBKS match, IPL finals

Five-time champions MI ended their IPL campaign with a crushing loss to PBKS by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Sunday night, booking a title clash between PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set for Tuesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.