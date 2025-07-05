Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts, shares cryptic '12:12' story; fans ask 'sab theek hai na'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who turns 40 on July 6, left fans puzzled and concerned just a day ahead of his birthday after wiping his entire Instagram feed and posting a cryptic story. Ranveer Singh leaves fans confused, worried as he removes all Instagram posts.

On Saturday, Ranveer removed all his Instagram posts and changed his display image to a black background. But that’s not all—the actor also shared a cryptic story featuring two crossed swords, which implies something intense and battle-ready, along with the text “12:12”.

While some fans expressed concern and asked, "sab theek hai naa? (everything fine?)”, “Hope everything is fine,” others speculated that it was a strategic move to reveal the first-look teaser of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. One fan wrote, "A storm is coming!!! 🌪️DHURANDHAR 12:12." Another said, "Can't wait to see it." A third commented, "I am rooting for his comeback." Another added, "It's just a promotional thing for his new movie. His new movie teaser will be released tomorrow at 12:12."

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer’s birthday is set to be special, as the makers plan to release the first look of Dhurandhar on July 6. “Ranveer knows something special is coming, a true cinematic treat, but he hasn't seen the final cut. It's entirely Aditya's ingenious way of making this birthday not just memorable, but truly iconic for his superstar,” a source informed the news portal.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of a politically volatile India and unfolds during what many regard as the golden era of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The film stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Yami Gautam, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. A special announcement video of Ranveer stepping into the iconic franchise was released in 2023. Sharing his excitement about joining the Don universe, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years."