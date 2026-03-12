Ranveer Singh replaces Akshaye Khanna as Sher-e-Baloch in Dhurandhar The Revenge's Aari Aari; fans call song ‘banger’

On Thursday, T-Series released the title track of Dhurandhar 2, Aari Aari. The song shows Ranveer Singh in full beast mode, taking down enemies with power and rage. The video also shows Ranveer replacing Akshaye Khanna as Lyari’s Badshah, Sher-e-Baloch, with people celebrating his rise to power. Not only that, but the song also offers glimpses of the intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer, something fans have been eagerly awaiting.

The makers of Dhurandhar The Revenge recently left fans buzzing with excitement with the film’s trailer. Now, they have released the first song from the movie, Aari Aari, the title track of Dhurandhar 2, adding to the growing buzz. Fans cannot stop gushing about the track, calling it a “banger”.

The revived version of Aari Aari from Bombay Rockers has been composed, arranged and programmed by Shashwat Sachdev. The track blends contemporary production with Punjabi influences. It features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, while the rap portions are performed and written by Rebel and Token. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil along with Bombay Rockers, and the score is produced by Adam Lucas.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the music video, calling the song an absolute banger and praising Rebel’s rap portion. One fan commented, “Rebel deserves as much hype as Hanumankind. She's fire.” Another wrote, “Shashwat Sachdev is becoming one of my favs quickly... Damn this is good.” A third commented, “Not that the hype wasn’t already insane but Holy f**k. Proper Banger. 18th can’t come soon enough.” Another fan wrote, “Absolute banger, Sachdev has turned fun song into battle music!”

Another comment read, “Man! Such impressive teamwork — so many artists, so many layers to the song, yet it still feels very cohesive! Shashwat is a legend.”

About Dhurandhar The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character and his training to become a spy. The film will also show how his character takes control of a powerful criminal syndicate in Pakistan and how he clashes with Arjun Rampal, who plays Major Iqbal. Apart from Ranveer and Arjun, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The spy action thriller arrives in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

The film was earlier set to clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, but the makers postponed its release to 4 June due to tensions in the Middle East.