Ranveer Singh’s 83 declared tax-free in Delhi, director Kabir Khan thanks Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

The upcoming sports film, 83, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, filmmaker Kabir Khan said in a new Instagram post. Kabir has directed the film that features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Kabir shared a poster of his film and wrote on Instagram, “Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83.”

Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev who led India to victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer's wife and actor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. The film is set to release on Friday, December 24.

Talking about his role, Ranveer had said in a press statement, "He (Kapil Dev) has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him. My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba."

He added, “Our coach noticed that my body was too heavy and he said jab tu run-up mein aata hai toh tu aisa lagta hai ki pehelwan bowling karne aa raha hai. And he sent me away for a month just to change my physicality to bring it closer to Kapil's athleticism and then once I did that, I started making some headway. I was playing cricket for 4 hours a day for 6 months and doing physical conditioning for 2 hours a day for those 6 months. Four months of prep and 2-3 months of shoot, I put in a lot of hours.”

Also read: Mini Mathur gives it back to troll who asked if husband Kabir is bankrupt now

The film premiered at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on December 15. The movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.