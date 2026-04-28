Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt hug with cousin Saumya Hingorani at her Goa wedding wins the internet. See pics

On Tuesday, the wedding photographer shared a series of pictures from the after-party. In one of the photos, Ranveer looked sharp in a black tuxedo paired with sunglasses as he hugged Saumya warmly. Sharing the picture, the photographer explained what went into capturing the moment and wrote, “I usually shy away from posting ‘celebrity’ close-ups; I prefer the art to speak louder than the name. But this moment was different. We were rushing through a dark alleyway toward the after-party—Saumya’s dress was shimmering against the shadows.”

In December last year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended the wedding of his cousin, Saumya Hingorani, who tied the knot with Samraaj Thackrey. Deepika Padukone accompanied him for the celebrations, and Ranveer was even seen getting emotional as he watched Saumya dressed as a bride. Now, fresh glimpses from the couple’s after-wedding party in Goa have surfaced online, leaving fans gushing over Ranveer’s heartwarming bond with his cousin.

She added, “Out of the darkness, a figure was waiting for her. A brief, quiet hug between a brother and sister before the celebration began again. It was pitch black and pure adrenaline. I just leaned into the mood and hoped the camera saw what I felt. It did.” Another picture captured Ranveer letting loose behind the DJ console, enjoying the celebrations with his cousin and bringing his signature energy to the party.

A Reddit user also shared the pictures on the platform, with fans reacting warmly. One commented, “Man he’s so hot! Love this macho look on him and that beard with the slicked-back hair.” Another wrote, “Indeed a lovely moment,” while one fan added, “Ranveer is a perfect brother.”

Ranveer Singh’s recent and upcoming films Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film explores the backstory of his character, revealing how Jaskirat Singh Rangi transforms into the Indian spy, Hamza. It also follows his mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan targeting India. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in key roles. Released in March, the film has collected ₹1,779 crore worldwide in 41 days, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay. The post-apocalyptic thriller is directed by Hansal Mehta’s son, Jai Mehta, marking his feature debut. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and is set to go into production later this year.