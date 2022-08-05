Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot inspires Erika Packard: 'Out here giving him company'

Weeks after actor Ranveer Singh did a nude photoshoot, actor Erika Packard revealed getting inspired by him. Erika was one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Taking to Instagram, Erika posted a topless photo of herself. In the picture, she wore only blue denims as she turned her back to the camera. She kept her hand across her chest and gave a glimpse of her tattoos. (Also Read | PETA invites Ranveer Singh to pose nude again for their campaign)

Sharing the picture, Erika captioned the post, "Out here giving Ranveer company (face with hand over mouth emoji). But you can't see my bum." Erika also revealed that she 'borrowed' the denims from actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend-model Gabriella Demetriades but didn't return her.

Reacting to the post, Ridhima Pandit commented, "Ooh mamacitaaa." Fans also reacted to her post. A person wrote, "Hi Erica Singh." Another fan asked, "Where is Ranveer Singh?"

Erika posted a topless photo of herself.

This isn't the first time an actor has been inspired by Ranveer's nude photoshoot. Earlier, television actor Nakuul Mehta had edited a picture of Ranveer and added his face to it. Sharing the edited photo, Nakuul wrote, “Haters will say I borrowed @ranveersingh's carpet.” Ranveer's photoshoot was for the Paper magazine and Nakuul joked that his photoshoot was for Stone.

Previously, actor Vishnu Vishal also posed for a nude photoshoot in which his wife-badminton player Jwala Gutta turned the photographer. Taking to Twitter, Vishnu posted his nude photos as he lay in the bed. He was partially covered by a bedsheet in the pictures. He captioned the post, "Well... joining the trend! P.S. Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer..."

Last month, Ranveer did the photoshoot as he posed on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. Following the photoshoot's release, complaints were filed against the actor for hurting sentiments.

Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has asked him to do a nude photoshoot for them. The organisation wants Ranveer to promote veganism through its campaign with the tagline, All Animals Have the Same Parts - Try Vegan. Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera, in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Having given healthy vegan eating a go, Ranveer Singh is the perfect candidate to encourage others to try vegan, too - for animals, their own health, and the planet."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON