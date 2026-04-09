Ranveer Singh sings Dooba Dooba with Mohit Chauhan at Anant Ambani's birthday; Harshdeep Kaur in awe of Dhurandhar star

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh is in Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani’s birthday on April 10. Pictures and videos of him there show him going down memory lane with Mohit Chauhan and Mankeet Singh, leaving Harshdeep Kaur in awe of his ‘aura’. The singers all posted videos with Ranveer, lauding him for his heart. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date revealed as Trimurti Films sent to mediation by Delhi HC over Tirchhi Topiwale song)

Ranveer Singh sings Dooba Dooba with Mohit Chauhan

Ranveer Singh met Mankeet Singh, Mohit Chauhan and Harshdeep Kaur at Anant Ambani's birthday.

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Harshdeep’s husband, Mankeet, posted a video on Instagram of Ranveer singing Silk Route’s famous song Dooba Dooba with him and Mohit. The text on the video reads: “The Dhurandhars who love to SingH.” The video shows the actor singing along with enthusiasm with them both.

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{{^usCountry}} Mankeet posted the video writing, “What a Guy!! @ranveersingh You are so full of life.. and so full of love!! You give the best Jhaphis and the warmest smiles!! This moment that you created out of sheer love for music will always be memorable. @mohitchauhanofficial Sir Your songs bring back so many memories and this one did exactly the same last night!” Mohit re-posted the video on his Instagram Stories with a heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mankeet posted the video writing, “What a Guy!! @ranveersingh You are so full of life.. and so full of love!! You give the best Jhaphis and the warmest smiles!! This moment that you created out of sheer love for music will always be memorable. @mohitchauhanofficial Sir Your songs bring back so many memories and this one did exactly the same last night!” Mohit re-posted the video on his Instagram Stories with a heart. {{/usCountry}}

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Harshdeep also posted a picture of her hugging Ranveer, writing, “Every time I meet this man, he exudes the same love and energy. His aura, his warmth, his hug..makes you feel so special. An Absolute Gem! Love you @ranveersingh. More power to you.” She added, “With the man with the warmest smile and purest heart! @ranveersingh.” The singer also re-shared her husband’s video on her Instagram stories, writing, “@ranveersingh you are LOVE. Always be like this!! My Singh with Ranveer Singh singing our fav song by Mohit Chauhan!!”

Ranveer was spotted heading to Jamnagar on Wednesday evening, as was Shah Rukh Khan, for Anant’s birthday.

The success of Dhurandhar films

Ranveer, who was last seen in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the 2024 film Singham Again, tasted success with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The first film, which was released in December last year, grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which hit screens on March 19, has crossed the ₹1600 crore mark. The films also star Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and others.

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Ranveer has yet to announce his upcoming films, though it will be Pralay, with Jai Mehta and Hansal Mehta producing. He had a film titled Rakshas with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma lined up, which was shelved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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