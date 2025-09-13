Ranveer Singh takes Deepika Padukone for a drive in his Hummer EV 3X car, enjoys date night in Mumbai. See pics

It was a date night for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone! The couple were spotted together as they posed for pictures at a restaurant in Mumbai. Paparazzi also spotted the two in his luxe ₹4.57 crore Hummer EV 3X. (Also read: Ranveer Singh turns biggest cheerleader for ‘hot mama’ Deepika Padukone as she makes history at Louis Vuitton event) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together in Mumbai.

Ranveer and Deepika's date night

As per a picture posted by the head chef of the restaurant Banng Mumbai on Instagram, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the high-end dining spot on Saturday. He smiled as Ranveer clicked the selfie and smiled, with Deepika standing on the other side. The caption read, “Look who made it to @banng.mumbai 🔥🔥🔥”

Meanwhile, a paparazzi account on Instagram posted a picture of Ranveer driving his brand-new luxury car, with Deepika seated beside him. It was his brand-new luxury purchase, the Hummer EV 3X. Ranveer turned 40 on July 6, and had gifted himself the electric SUV — the Hummer EV 3X worth ₹4.57 crore.

Their upcoming projects

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. It released in theatres last year. She was recently announced as the female lead for a sci-fi film from filmmaker Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun. Produced by Sun Pictures, it is tentatively titled AA22 x A6.

Fans will see Ranveer in his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It is set to hit theatres on December 5. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff among others.