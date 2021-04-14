Ranveer Singh teams up with Shankar for Anniyan's Hindi remake

Ranveer Singh is teaming up with S Shankar for the Hindi adaptation of the director's Tamil film, Anniyan. Ranveer took to social media to make the announcement.

The actor shared a picture with Shankar and film's producer Jayantilal Gada. "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shanmughamshankar powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies," he wrote with the photo.

Speaking about the film, Ranveer told Variety, “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way.”

Anniyan was a psychological-thriller, vigilante action-drama, starring Vikram in the lead. Shankar explored the subject of multiple personality disorder for the first time in Tamil cinema. The story is centred on Ramanujam Iyengar aka Ambi, a consumer protection advocate. When he can’t bring about a change in the society by raising civic awareness, Ambi’s anger manifests into his alter ego named Anniyan, who goes on a killing spree to teach the wrongdoers a lesson.

Shankar has also directed hits such as Nayak and Enthiran. His last release was 2.0 with Rajinikanth in the lead and Akshay Kumar playing the villain.

Ranveer has a few other projects in the pipeline as well. His film 83 was up for release last summer. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release had to be postponed. 83 stars Ranveer as former cricketer Kapil Dev during the 1983 cricket World Cup in England. It is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika Padukone.

He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.