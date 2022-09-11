Ranveer Singh turns into Allu Arjun fanboy at SIIMA 2022; says his iconic Pushpa dialogue, dances to Srivalli on stage

Ranveer Singh attended the 10th edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022 on Saturday in Bengaluru. The awards function was graced by stars from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Yash. Videos of Ranveer – who also won an award at the event – dancing on stage and delivering a dialogue from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise are all over social media. Read more: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde win big; Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash attend SIIMA 2022

Ranveer Singh made his presence felt at SIIMA 2022 as he attended the event looking dapper in a white suit. Hours after he was spotted at Bengaluru airport on Saturday, the actor attended the star-studded awards show, where he was felicitated with the most popular Hindi actor in south India award. Ranveer imitating Arjun as he walked and spoke like his Pushpa character on stage, which was one of the highlights of SIIMA 2022.

Paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram and Twitter shared clips of Ranveer’s off-stage interaction with Allu Arjun as they both sat next to actor Pooja Hegde, who won multiple awards herself at SIIMA 2022. Once on stage, Ranveer continued expressing his love for Allu Arjun and his box office hit Pushpa: The Rise.

In one of the videos shared online, Ranveer could be seen saying an Allu Arjun dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise. He's also seen imitating Arjun's signature Thaggede le hand gesture from the film. Ranveer also performed on the film’s popular song, Srivalli, as he copied the actor's iconic moves, and even walked like his character in the film. Allu Arjun, who sat in the front row in the audience, looked impressed with Ranveer’s performance.

@RanveerOfficial is eagerly waiting to watch most hyped pan Indian Movie #PushpaTheRule on theatres

And saying the dialogue of Pushpa

''Mein jhukega nahi saala'' at #SIIMA ❤️🔥@alluarjun#AlluArjun𓃵 #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/YakqwHnRMW — Demi God Bunny ❤️ (@Tej_AADHF) September 11, 2022

Earlier, as he made his way inside the awards venue, Ranveer was seen interacting with fans and posing for photos. In a video shared on a fan page, the actor seemed surprised and happy to see a photo of himself on a giant LED screen outside the venue. On Sunday, Ranveer also took to his social media accounts to thank SIIMA 2022 for honouring him with an award. Sharing a photo of himself with the awards trophy, he wrote, “Grateful to the south Indian film fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON