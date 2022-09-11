SIIMA 2022: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde win big; Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash attend. See pics

The 10th edition of South Indian International Awards (SIIMA) took place in Bengaluru on Saturday, where the winners for Telugu and Kannada cinema were announced. The event is happening across two days and covers four film industries from South – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan and Yash looked dapper as they arrived at SIIMA 2022 red carpet. Ranveer Singh was also spotted receiving an award on stage. Pooja Hegde had a big night as she won multiple awards. Read more: Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and Yash win big at SIIMA Awards 2019

Kamal made his presence felt at SIIMA 2022 in a sporty black and white jacket. The event was attended by many celebs like Allu, Vijay, Ranveer, Pooja, as well as Yash, who was joined by his wife, and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

For her performance in Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu). For the second time in a row, Allu Arjun bagged the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu), this time it was for his film Pushpa - The Rise. At the event, Vijay Deverakonda was presented with the Youth Icon South (Male) Award, while Pooja bagged the Youth Icon South (Female) Award. Ranveer Singh was also at the awards. Hours after he was spotted at Bengaluru airport, the actor attended SIIMA 2022, where he was felicitated with the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India award.

SIIMA 2022: Yash with wife, Vijay Deverakonda, Ranveer Singh and Rhea Chakraborty at the awards show.

The late actor Puneeth Rajkumar also won an award posthumously. A tweet by SIIMA read, “When Late Puneeth Rajkumar ascended to heaven, the Kannada film industry lost one of its most valuable stars. SIIMA is humbled to present him with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) for the movie Yuvarathnaa. We thank the Yuvarathnaa team for accepting it on his behalf.” For her film Badava Rascal, Amrutha Iyengar bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics (Kannada), while the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role - Popular Category (Kannada) went to Ashika Ranganath for the movie Madhagaja.

Some of the other award winners include Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari winning the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the movie Pushpa - The Rise, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar bagging the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the movie Krack, actor Pramod winning the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kannada) Award for his role in Rathnan Prapancha, among others.

Last year the 9th SIIMA award ceremony was held in Hyderabad. Over the years, SIIMA has marked its global presence in countries like Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Hyderabad.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON