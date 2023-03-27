Rapper Divine calls choosing the path of music his “boldest decision” so far

Indian rapper Divine is getting positive feedback for his latest track Naya Sher for which he teamed up with Jonita Gandhi, and he admits that it stems from a very personal journey of making bold decisions to pursue a career in the music industry. Divine joined hands with Jonita Gandhi for the track, Naya Sher

“Choosing this path of music has been the boldest decision I’ve taken yet and while pursuing this career a lot of bold and risky decisions led me to where I’ve reached so far. If I chose to shy away from those decisions then maybe we wouldn’t have been here having this conversation,” says Divine while talking about the track.

The rap song, featuring cricket icon Virat Kohli, showcases how bold choices make a difference, with lyrics standing as a symbol of hope to all the aspiring talents who are stuck behind societal pressure.

For him, the anthem stands for “for the next generation to imbibe and pursue a life led by bold thinking and actions”.

Looking back at his career and his attitude towards the career, Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes, shares, “Something I’ve kept guarded and focussed on is my art and always focussed on putting my fans before anything else”.

“Ultimately they’re the ones that grow with us and I’ve seen fans following me from their school or college days and they initially couldn’t attend my shows but now that they’re young professionals they’re the first ones to get tickets and also get their hands on my merch. This is something I don’t think will change with time,” says the Gully Boy hitmaker.

Asked about the rise of hip-hop, Divine admits, “I feel proud that we’ve come to a point where hop-hop or rap and its artistes are amongst the most talked about in the country. I really look forward to more female artists breaking through over the next few years”.

Now, he hopes to see growth in the live gig, with him adding, “I think where a lot of artists can see growth is on live experiences and touring. There is nothing else that can connect you with your fans better and strengthen that relationship”.

Now, he is busy with his India tour”. After some months, I will be doing some international tours and festivals,” he ends.