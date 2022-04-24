Rashmika Mandanna on Bollywood debut: Feels motivating to grab eyeballs even before my work is out

She is yet to make her debut in Bollywood debut but actor Rashmika Mandanna is already a popular name among the Hindi audience thanks to her south projects Dear Comrade (2019), Bheeshma (2020), Sulthan and last year’s superhit, Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor has Bollywood films such as Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline, says she does not feel the pressure ahead of her Hindi film debut because she has a solid fan base.

“It feels super motivating honestly, to grab eyeballs even before my work has come out. I don’t want to look at it as a pressure, because from what I’ve seen from the north, they are all an amazing bunch. I hope, I’ll have my way into their hearts with my work,” she says.

2022 is going to be the year for her Bollywood debut. Calling it a big year for her, Mandanna says, “I am supremely excited for the year 2022.”

She further adds, “Each passing year for me is bigger than the previous one, but 2022 is going to be a different ball game altogether with so many amazing things coming up. I can’t wait for you’ll to witness it with me.”

Since the year is big, the goals for the 26-year-old are also quite big.

“For me, it more about life goals than yearly ones. My one goal at the moment, is to keep on entertaining my fans and give back as much love as they shower with me with. And also accomplish the fitness goals I have set for myself,” she ends.