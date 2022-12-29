Rashmika Mandanna divides Twitter as she says Bollywood has 'romantic songs', south Indian films have 'item numbers'

Rashmika Mandanna's latest comment on the music of Bollywood films versus that in south Indian cinema has not gone down well with a section of people. At the song launch of her forthcoming Hindi release Mission Majnu, Rashmika spoke about growing up listening to Bollywood romantic numbers, and said south Indian films have item and dance numbers. Rashmika’s comment about south Indian film music has left fans disappointed, with some reacting angrily on social media, while a few others agreed with her. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna blushes after paparazzi call her beautiful at the airport

Speaking at the Rabba Janda song launch of Mission Majnu alongside co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika said, "Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. For me, while growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood numbers. In South, we have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song. I am so excited because it's so good (sic)."

While some people supported Rashmika’s remark and agreed that Bollywood has always had best romantic numbers, many were offended by her comment that south is only about ‘mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers’. Reacting to a video of Rashmika making the statement that was shared on Twitter, one user wrote: “This is why Kannada people hate her. She speaks without even thinking properly (sic).” Another user wrote, “She might be wrong in stereotyping the industries but as fans we all are proud of our masala and item numbers, which pump up the adrenaline in the movie. I understand not liking the stereotype as Telugu melodies are unmatched, but this bashing is shameful (sic).”

Some people agreed with Rashmika’s point of view. One tweet read, “Bollywood is famous for romantic songs. South is famous for mass songs and item numbers. That's a fact. She didn't blame or downgrade any industry there (sic).”

Rashmika was recently criticised by a section of social media users for not watching Kannada film Kantara for a very long time. She even responded to those, who targeted her for not watching the hit film despite being a Kannadiga. She had said she could not watch the film as soon as it was released as she was busy with work commitments. She had revealed that she eventually watched the film and even conveyed her wishes to the team.

Rashmika will soon commence work on the second part in the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reunite with Allu Arjun. The project will hit the screens next year. In August, Pushpa: The Rule was officially launched with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the sequel part as well.

