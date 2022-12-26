Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmika Mandanna blushes after paparazzi call her beautiful as she catches early morning flight: 'I just woke up'

Rashmika Mandanna blushes after paparazzi call her beautiful as she catches early morning flight: 'I just woke up'

Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna responded after paparazzi called her beautiful at the Mumbai airport as the actor arrived for an early morning flight. She asked paps whether they sleep or not. Check out the video here.

Rashmika Mandanna at airport. (Viral Bhayani).
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was seen at Mumbai airport on Monday morning. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Rashmika arriving at the airport as she flew to an undisclosed destination. She asked paps whether they sleep or not as they took her pictures. The paps called her beautiful, while she was getting inside the airport. Many fans reacted to the video. (Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan holds Aishwarya Rai’s hand as they arrive at airport with Abhishek, fans say ‘she looks all grown up’)

In the video, Rashmika can be seen arriving at the airport. She was seen in comfortable clothes for the travel. She opted for an off white shirt with a black tee, and wore a mask. She also carried a black sling back on her shoulder. As the paparazzi asked her to pose., Rashmika removed her mask and smiled for the camera. Moments later, she asked paps, “Don't you sleep?" One of the photographers replied, “We sleep and come here.” Another said, “Hum morning waale hai (we have morning shifts).” Rashmika said, “I just woke up and came.” One pap said to her, “You look beautiful, you look really beautiful.” The actor blushed and waved back at the paps before going inside the airport. She also said, “I just woke up and came, and I already see you.”

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Bichari ki neend bhi puri nhi hui (she did not get sleep).” Another person wrote, “So sweet and simple girl (heart emoji).” Another person commented, “Ye kitni cute hai, mere to crush hai ye (she is so cute, she is my crush already).” Many people called her cute and dropped heart emojis.

Rashmika was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. It also so starred Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta alongside Abhishek Khan. Goodbye marked Rashmika's acting debut in Bollywood. The film’s Hindustan Times review read, “Vikas Bahl throws at us in this emotional rollercoaster of a funeral drama called Goodbye. It really is a confused tale wanting to say so much but is so stuck in its flaws that it never rises beyond a funeral.”

Rashmika's upcoming projects include Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and Varisu opposite Vijay.

rashmika mandanna
