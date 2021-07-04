Raveena Tandon and Govinda team up for a secret project, share glimpses of their reunion. See here

Actors Raveena Tandon and Govinda, who have starred in hit 90s movies such as Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1 and Pardesi Babu, have revealed they are teaming up yet again. Raveena took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Govinda to tease their upcoming project.

In the pictures, Raveena Tandon and Govinda were seen posing for a selfies. "The Grand reunion! back together to hit the screen again! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon . #Kisidiscomeinjayein," she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their joy over seeing Govinda and Raveena reunite. "Are wah kya baat hai Very nice," a fan commented. "This is a big news. Can't wait," another added. "Wow. This post has made me nostalgic. Our favourite on screen jodi," a third comment read.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Italian dinner with a lot of greens thanks to Taimur Ali Khan, see pic

Raveena will soon appear in KGF Chapter 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, who plays a negative role in the movie. Meanwhile, Govinda was last seen Rangeela Raja, which released in 2019. He had recently appeared as a guest in Indian Pro Music League with his wife Sunita Ahuja. During his appearance, Govinda got emotional about his journey from a chawl to stardom.

"I remember how my mother used to sing every day for us and our day would start with us listening to her beautiful voice. At that time, people also used to ask her why she prays so much, but this dream of ours, getting a home and being successful was the result of her, her hard work and her blessings. I never thought I will come out of that chawl, but it all happened because my mother believed in me," he said on the show, as reported by India Forums.