Fans unhappy with Manoj Bajpayee reportedly replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: ‘Without him, film makes no sense’

Recently, Variety India reported that while Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will return for Bhagam Bhag 2, Manoj Bajpayee will replace Govinda in the sequel. The report further stated that the film’s script will feature a fresh storyline centred on mistaken identities, comedy of errors and escalating chaos, promising a madcap adventure. The shoot is expected to begin next month in Mumbai.

In 2006, the chemistry and comic timing of Akshay Kumar , Paresh Rawal and Govinda made Bhagam Bhag an instant fan favourite. Now, if reports are to be believed, the film is all set to get a sequel. However, a major casting change has left Reddit users unimpressed.

A Reddit user shared the update on the platform, writing, “Bhagam Bhag 2: Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda (so many sequels btw).” Several users reacted strongly to the casting change. One comment read, “If Bhagam Bhag is happening, then Govinda should have made a comeback.” Another wrote, “Lol. Sorry, but Manoj can never pull off comedy the way Govinda did. They should have requested him to come back.” Another user commented, “Another missed opportunity by Govinda…” while one fan added, “It would be better to shelve Bhagam Bhag 2 because without Govinda, the film makes no sense.”

About Bhagam Bhag Helmed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, Bhagam Bhag was a comedy thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, alongside Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan and Asrani in pivotal roles.

The film followed the story of a theatre group that travels to London for a show and desperately needs a heroine to complete their play, only to get entangled in a murder mystery they did not commit. Along the way, they also find themselves caught between a drug cartel and a street gang. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, the film emerged as a commercial success and went on to attain cult status for its humour.

Govinda’s last theatrical release was Rangeela Raja (2019), in which he played a dual role. The film was panned by both critics and audiences, and since then, the actor has stayed away from the big screen. Recently, his wife Sunita revealed that she wants Govinda to make a comeback but believes that the people around him are preventing him from making the right career decisions.