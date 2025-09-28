Reddit reacts as Aryan Khan has his Instagram profile picture back after the release of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines all week for his directorial debut, the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. From fun starry cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, among others, to the crazy climax, fans can’t get enough of the show. Amid this, a user on Reddit noticed that Aryan has put a new Instagram profile picture, and for the first time it is not a black one, but that of his own face. Aryan Khan poses during the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Aryan puts a new Instagram profile picture

Sharing the post on Reddit, the user wrote in the caption: "So I remember after the fiasco when he was released he immediately removed his profile pic back in 2021 and he kept it blank for a long time. Now after the release of bads which is receiving good views on OTT he has his profile pic on. He was obviously shattered and wanted to prove himself and now he is back with his profile pic after success of his first OTT release. I hope he starts giving interviews soon on camera and doesn't go incognito like Adi Chopra."

Aryan Khan's new Instagram profile picture.

For the unversed, Aryan has had a black Instagram profile picture for a long time and did not post any pictures before the release of his show. All posts now are those of the show.

How fans reacted

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Happy for him.” Another said, “Btw he removed or archived all his posts when Bads of Bollywood was announced officially. Pehle sirf black colour profile pic rakha (first it was a black picture only) then for the longest time plain white.”

A comment read, "What sets Aryan apart is the hunger inside him, the drive to push harder, do better and never take anything for granted. Unlike many star kids, he’s actually working, learning and improving with every step. That’s what makes him different."

Gauri Khan produces the show under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, among others.