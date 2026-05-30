Reema Kagti says people outrage over nepotism but only watch known stars' films: 'You must question yourself'| Interview

Filmmaker Reema Kagti has not just made films that champion the little guy, but has lent her voice and backing to small, independent films as well. She recently executive produced Shape of Momo, a Nepali-language Sikkimese film, which released in theatres this week. Ahead of the film’s release, Reema sat down with Hindustan Times to discuss the representation of North East India in mainstream cinema, the ecosystem for small films in the country, and changes she wants to see. Reema Kagti talks about the state of independent cinema in India.

Reema Kagti on backing of Shape of Momo Reema hails from Assam, and she admits that one of the reasons she decided to back Shape of Momo is because it tells the story of the people of North East with a native lens. “Being from the North East, it’s refreshing to know there is good stuff coming out of there. It’s an area that is misrepresented and underrepresented, and you rarely get to see accents, faces, features, and cultural habits that are so familiar to me but are unfamiliar in popular culture. I was sold on the idea,” she says.

Reema, who has directed acclaimed films like Talaash and Superboys of Malegaon, argues that Indian filmmakers are making good cinema, but the audiences need to recognise that as well. “I hear a lot of people complaining, ‘Why aren’t we making these films?’ But then, when you ask them what the last film you supported was, it was 20 years ago,” she says.

‘We want your patronage, not support’ Reema adds that she has a problem with the word ‘support’, too. “When I made Superboys of Malegaon, a lot of people said, ‘Why aren’t people coming and supporting it?’ But I don’t need your support. I need your patronage. There is a big difference between the two. Throughout history, art has always survived through patronage. And that comes from people who love it, appreciate it, and see the beauty in it. This is a wake-up call for the audience, journalists, and anybody who is creating something original,” she says.

The filmmaker says that both filmmakers and the audience need to reflect on how to change things. “There is some soul-searching needed from both sides. For instance, there is so much outrage over nepotism. But at the same time, you will go and watch two known people’s films over two unknown people’s films. So you must question yourself, too,” she adds.

Shape of Momo, directed by Tribeny Rai and backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Payal Kapadia, is currently running in theatres across India.