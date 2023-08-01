Rekha hugs Parineeti Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's house party, poses for paparazzi. Watch

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra had a get-together at his home in Mumbai on Monday evening. It was attended by veteran actor Rekha as well as Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor, among others. (Also Read | Is Rekha in a live-in relationship with her manager? Author rubbishes 'sensational' reports) Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's get-together.

Manish hosts Rekha, Parineeti, Janhvi, Khushi

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared pictures from the get-together. In the first photo, Rekha hugged Janhvi from behind as they stood next to Manish. Parineeti and Khushi also posed for the camera with their friend Muskaan. In the second picture, Rekha smiled as Manish rested his hand on her shoulder. Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti, Khushi and Muskaan were also seen in the photo.

Manish pens note

Sharing the pictures, Manish captioned the post, "Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji (sparkling heart emoji) @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan… friends forever.."

Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "I admire the way you love and take care of Janhvi and Khushi… you are a true friend of Sridevi." A comment read, "I love this new teen girl in town: Rekha." Another person wrote, "The next Manish Malhotra bride maybe… Parineeti."

Parineeti shares a pic

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti Chopra shared a picture featuring herself, Rekha and Manish. In the photo, Rekha smiled and hugged Parineeti as she held the veteran actor. Manish also posed for the camera next to them. Sharing the photo, Parineeti wrote, "Legends only." For the get-together, Parineeti wore a black top and matching pants.

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture featuring herself, Rekha and Manish.

What they wore

Rekha was seen wearing a black top under a long jacket and matching pants. She wore a black and white cap, dark sunglasses, sneakers and also carried a bag. She smiled and posed for pictures as the paparazzi captured her outside Manish's home. Jahnvi wore a white dress and brown shoes while Khushi Kapoor was seen in a black top and denims for the get-together. They also smiled after the party as she left Manish's home in a car.

Rekha, Parineeti, Janhvi, Khushi's projects

Rekha is known for stellar performance in the comedy Khubsoorat, Baseraa, Khoon Bhari Maang, Ek Hi Bhool, Jeevan Dhaara and Agar Tum Na Hote. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in Umrao Jaan won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She last appeared on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in which she was seen in a special appearance role.

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Fans will see Janhvi in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite RajKummar Rao. She also has Ulajh in the pipeline co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

Khushi will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will release on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON