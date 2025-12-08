Rekha pushes a fan away, refuses to take photo with her at airport

Veteran Bollywood actor Rekha’s airport appearance turned stormy instead of starry on Tuesday morning, as the veteran actor was caught on camera pushing a fan away and refusing to take a photo. The video quickly surfaced on social media, with the internet buzzing with reactions, calling her "Jaya Bachchan 2.0." Rekha invites criticsim for her 'rude' behaviour towards fan at airport.

Rekha refuses to take photo with a fan

In the clip, Rekha was seen walking towards the exit when a female fan rushed close to her with a phone, hoping for a selfie. The actor immediately pushed the fan aside while saying no to the photograph. However, as she moved towards her car, she was seen smiling for the cameras as paparazzi captured her and also waved at them. She was seen wearing casuals, a white top, which she paired with black trousers and a black shrug.

The video had fans comparing her to Jaya Bachchan, who is also often seen refusing photos with fans and even refusing to pose for paparazzi. One of the comments read, "Jaya Bachchan 2.0." Another wrote, "I feel bad for the woman… what was so difficult about spending a few seconds for someone who considers you their fan?" Another commented, "OMG started acting like Jaya Bachchan." Another comment read, "Then what's the difference between Jaya and Rekha?" Another wrote, "Jaya 2.0 so rude."

Airport spottings have become a routine part of celebrity culture, but the increasing pressure on stars to be available for photos at all times has sparked debate before. Recently, even Jaya Bachchan called out the paparazzi for being ‘unprofessional’ and revealed that she dislikes them.

Rekha at Red Sea International Film Festival

The veteran actor recently attended the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. She made a rare appearance at the screening of the newly restored 4K version of the 1981 classic Umrao Jaan. She looked stunning in an elegant ivory and gold silk saree as she posed with the film’s director, Muzaffar Ali, at the screening.