Jaya Bachchan talks marriage with Amitabh Bachchan, jokes 'he might call it the biggest mistake of his life'

Jaya Bachchan has never shied away from speaking her mind, and her latest conversation on Mojo Story was no exception. Reflecting on how relationships have evolved across generations, the veteran actor shared candid thoughts on her decades-long marriage to Amitabh Bachchan, even joking that he might call it “the biggest mistake of his life.” Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at their wedding in 1973.

Jaya's thoughts on marriage

Her remarks weren’t bitter or dramatic; instead, they offered an honest perspective on how she views marriage today, how her own understanding has evolved over 52 years, and why she doesn’t want her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, to rush into the institution.

Jaya emphasised that legality doesn’t define a relationship. “Delhi ka ladoo hai, khao toh mushkil, na khao toh mushkil. (It is Delhi's laddoo, either you eat or not, you are in trouble) Just enjoy life. You don’t have to make it official (signals with a pen and paper)… we didn’t even sign the register in old times. Later on, we found out that we had to sign it, and we signed the register after what I don’t know how many years of our marriage. That means we were living illegally,” she said.

Jaya and Amitabh's marriage

When asked if Amitabh shares her views on marriage, Jaya replied with characteristic humour, “I have not asked him. He might say that ‘biggest mistake of my life’, but I don’t want to hear that.”

Despite her modern take on marriage, Jaya admitted she fell for Amitabh instantly. “Do you have to dig into old wounds? I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon. (I can't love more than that). It will sound outdated for me to say that you shouldn’t get married… It was love at first sight.”

Amitabh and Jaya first met during the making of Guddi, and he fell in love with her while shooting Ek Nazar (1972). The couple tied the knot in 1973 and are parents to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.