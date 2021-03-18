Renuka Shahane is unrecognizable in this throwback pic, calls herself 'a non glamorous person'
- Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane shared a throwback picture and claimed that while she is a non-glamourous person, the picture showed her as a glamourous person.
Actor Renuka Shahane, who is best known for playing roles of traditional women, has shared a throwback image of herself which is extremely glamourous.
Sharing the picture, Renuka claimed she is not a glamourous person and wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday year 1996. Not much of a poser but the genius of Gautam Rajyadhyaksha's divine photography made even a non glamorous person like me look glamorous. This was one of the photos he shot for a magazine cover. Miss him and the many screenwriting discussions we use to have."
Renuka's post attracted love from friends as well as fans. Juhi Babbar Sonii commented, "Love it!" Most fans dropped comments like "beautiful" and beautiful pic".
Renuka keeps treating fans with such gems of throwback pictures. Last year, she shared a pic from the 90s and wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday My first ever portfolio shoot in 1990 subsidized by my very dear photographer Jagdish Mali who is unfortunately not in this physical plane any longer. He was so good to newcomers. Gratitude for all the good people I've met in this industry."
Also read: Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film
Renuka's recent outing, Tribhanga drew much appreciation from critics as well as fans. She directed the film that featured Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. The film revolves around three women from different generations and their assertion of their own self, their own choices and more as they tread the tricky path of life and relationships.
Asked if women can portray women's stories better than men, Renuka told Hindustan Times in an interview recently, "“Directors like Gulzar, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt have represented women beautifully. I think is it about being a sensitive human. It is not that women directors can’t represent men well, so the converse is true as well. With me, I feel I am still a work in a progress, as a writer or director."
She added, "The stories I can believe in and understand are the ones I would like to share. In fact, in the mainstream cinema, women are represented more now than previously, but still not as widely as what women do all around us. I mean, they are often portrayed as someone’s daughter, wife or sister. I want my women to have names and talk about things that are not related to men, romance, or marriage, for heaven’s sake!"
