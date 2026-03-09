As per a press note, "Mishty embodies Rhea’s inner voice; thoughts, reflections, and emotions, inspired by the nickname used by those close to her. The avatar offers a digital extension of her personality designed to feel authentic, personal, and engaging, and has been developed using Galleria’s G5 AI Studio pipeline, which combines AI models, motion capture, voice synthesis, and real-time interaction systems to create cinematic-grade digital characters."

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a post giving a peek at her AI avatar. Her voice was heard saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." In the clip, her AI avatar was seen on the beach. The caption read, "In Mishty’s world, freedom isn’t loud. But it’s unbreakable. Let’s smash the patriarchy then, shall we? #MishtyC #RheasInnerVoice #SmashThePatriarchy."

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has introduced her AI avatar, Mishty, who "is not a replica but a digital storytelling character built from her personality." It offered a glimpse into how interactive celebrity experiences could evolve through tech-driven storytelling in India.

"Mishty captures Rhea’s likeness, voice, and gestures, enabling personalised experiences and interactive conversations with the community engaging with her work," it added. It is developed by Galleri5, Collective’s technology and AI studio. The project demonstrates how cinematic AI systems can extend artists into new digital formats while preserving their voice and identity. It further read, "Mishty reflects the company’s broader push into exploring new formats of storytelling and fan engagement using emerging technologies."

What Rhea has to say about Mishty Rhea spoke about her AI avatar. "Seeing Mishty come to life is an incredible experience. She is not just a reflection of me, but a bridge that lets me connect with the community in ways that feel personal, interactive, and meaningful. This opens up a whole new way to tell stories, engage with audiences, and explore creativity while sharing more of that journey with the world," she said.