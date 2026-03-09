Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Rhea Chakraborty introduces her AI avatar Mishty with a new video, says 'let's smash the patriarchy'. Watch

    Rhea Chakraborty shared a post giving a peek at her AI avatar. In the clip, her AI avatar was seen on the beach. Watch the video here.

    Updated on: Mar 09, 2026 6:58 PM IST
    By Ananya Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Rhea Chakraborty has introduced her AI avatar, Mishty, who "is not a replica but a digital storytelling character built from her personality." It offered a glimpse into how interactive celebrity experiences could evolve through tech-driven storytelling in India.

    Rhea Chakraborty talked about her AI avatar in a post on Instagram.
    Rhea Chakraborty talked about her AI avatar in a post on Instagram.

    Rhea Chakraborty introduces her AI avatar, Mishty

    Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a post giving a peek at her AI avatar. Her voice was heard saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." In the clip, her AI avatar was seen on the beach. The caption read, "In Mishty’s world, freedom isn’t loud. But it’s unbreakable. Let’s smash the patriarchy then, shall we? #MishtyC #RheasInnerVoice #SmashThePatriarchy."

    All about AI avatar Mishty

    As per a press note, "Mishty embodies Rhea’s inner voice; thoughts, reflections, and emotions, inspired by the nickname used by those close to her. The avatar offers a digital extension of her personality designed to feel authentic, personal, and engaging, and has been developed using Galleria’s G5 AI Studio pipeline, which combines AI models, motion capture, voice synthesis, and real-time interaction systems to create cinematic-grade digital characters."

    "Mishty captures Rhea’s likeness, voice, and gestures, enabling personalised experiences and interactive conversations with the community engaging with her work," it added. It is developed by Galleri5, Collective’s technology and AI studio. The project demonstrates how cinematic AI systems can extend artists into new digital formats while preserving their voice and identity. It further read, "Mishty reflects the company’s broader push into exploring new formats of storytelling and fan engagement using emerging technologies."

    What Rhea has to say about Mishty

    Rhea spoke about her AI avatar. "Seeing Mishty come to life is an incredible experience. She is not just a reflection of me, but a bridge that lets me connect with the community in ways that feel personal, interactive, and meaningful. This opens up a whole new way to tell stories, engage with audiences, and explore creativity while sharing more of that journey with the world," she said.

    About Rhea's projects

    Rhea will next be seen in the new Netflix series, Family Business. The show also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles and is set to release later this year. She was last seen in Chehre (2021), a mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, and Annu Kapoor, among others. She has her podcast channel and has hosted many celebrities. Rhea also appeared as a gang leader on MTV Roadies.

    • Ananya Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ananya Das

      Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Rhea Chakraborty Introduces Her AI Avatar Mishty With A New Video, Says 'let's Smash The Patriarchy'. Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes