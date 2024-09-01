Rhea Chakraborty talks about her experience inside jail after ex Sushant's death: There is deep depression, darkness

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about her experience inside jail after she was arrested by the NCB in a drug-related case. Speaking on Karishma Mehta's podcast, Rhea said that each day felt like a year inside jail. She also said that it was a difficult time then, and she experienced 'a deep depression and darkness". (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty ‘never imagined’ being vilified after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: No one prepared me) Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020.

Rhea calls jail a ‘strange world’

Rhea said, "Jail is actually a very different world because there's no society in jail. There is a weird sense of equality. Everyone is a number, the are not a person. You are a UT number when you are in under trial prison...It's a strange world, it's a very evolved crowd. Because it's just human emotion at its basic rawest. It's survival. You have to survive each day, and each day feels like a year. It takes a long time for a day to finish because you're literally doing nothing. There it is paused."

Rhea talks about ‘depression, darkness’

"My time in there was actually really difficult in the first two weeks to kind of adjust to this situation because no one ever believes that they are going to jail. Once you are in there, it takes a long time to understand that this has happened. There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced...You are really thinking negative thoughts now. I've always been a very bubbly, positive person, like delusionally optimistic," she added.

Rhea taught dance, yoga, poems

She recalled the moment she found light after the darkness. Speaking about the women who were with her inside jail, Rhea said that some of them had no hope in their lives and had given up. So she thought of giving them "a bit of me" and started teaching yoga, did dance classes for them and taught poems to children.

About Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. he was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 in a drug-related case which surfaced during Sushant's death probe.