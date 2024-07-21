Rhea Kapoor gives glimpse of her Scotland vacay with ‘Vayu’s parents’ Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja; see pics

Scottish memory

Rhea hopped onto Instagram and showed off a bunch of pictures from her vacay in Scotland. In one of the snaps, she is chilling by a lake, surrounded by all lush greenery. Then there's another photograph that gives us a sneak peek into her hotel room. And there is even a shot of her hubby, Karan, swinging a golf club.

She also shared a cute picture of Sonam hanging out with her little munchkin, Vayu, on her lap. The pic shows Vayu playing with a spoon. In another snap, Vayu was seen standing in the middle of this gorgeous garden.

Rhea also shared a glimpse of the yummy food they ate during their vacation. And the last shot was of Anand and Vayu standing on a train platform, interacting with the dog of a fellow traveller.

The caption read, “Scotland with Vayu and his parents.”

Some time back

Earlier in June, Sonam went to Scotland to spend her birthday weekend. She took to Instagram to share a note summarising her experience in Scotland. She also expressed gratitude to her loved ones. The post read, “Still reeling from the beauty of the weekend I’ve had with those I hold closest to my heart… Anand, you’re my whole heart, and the memories we’re making with Vayu are my most precious. Rhea, you plan the most fabulous surprises and I know I’m the luckiest sister in the world!”

She added, “I’m also the luckiest daughter with the most loving parents and parents in law who are always spoiling me with their affection. My friends who came all the way to scotland and made my birthday weekend the most memorable with your laughter and planning. I love you my chosen family.”

Sonam’s next move

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in a film based upon the works of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle Of Bittora. Reportedly, the film will be backed by her father Anil Kapoor.