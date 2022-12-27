Rhea Kapoor shares dad Anil Kapoor's birthday pics, fans spot 'Ram and Lakhan' reunion with Jackie Shroff

It was a double celebration for the Kapoors on December 24. The joint family also welcomed in actor Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday on Christmas eve. His younger daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor shared some photographs from their grand celebration as they toasted the veteran actor and had a lavish spread at dinner. (Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's dreamy 'first Christmas' with her family, Santa Claus cake, shiny trees and more)

Sharing the festive photos on Instagram, Rhea wrote, "24.12 I hope all are having a merry everything! Love, The Kapoors, Ahuja’s and Boolanis." In the first photograph, Rhea put up a photo of her elder sister, actor Sonam Kapoor, who was dressed in a black sparkling gown, with elbow-length gloves. The Kapoor house was tastefully decorated with silver Christmas trees and white candles. On the main and side tables were various desserts, along with some dips and appetizers.

Most memorably, Rhea put up a picture of dad Anil cutting a birthday as actor Jackie Shroff looked on. One fan commented on the reunion, “Second picture - Ram and Lakhan (smiley face emoji).”

Actor Jackie Shroff looks on as Anil Kapoor cut his birthday cake.

Rhea's friend, actor Malaika Arora said of the celebration, "Stunningg". Others dropped heart emojis and also wished Anil a happy birthday. Another fan wrote, "Your mom has the most exquisite taste." Rhea's mother Sunita Kapoor, who also designed costumes for Anil, is known for her good taste in interior design.

Rhea married filmmaker Karan Boolani at the Kapoor house in 2021. She has produced the films Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018) which all featured her sister.

Sonam gave birth to her first child, a boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on August 20, 2022. She married her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, in May 2018. They also celebrated Vayu's first Christmas with the extended family. Sonam and Rhea's aunt Maheep Kapoor shared pics of a special cake for the four-month-old baby.

Anil Kapoor acted in the Netflix film Thar and the Dharma Productions film Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2022. He will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in 2023. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film also stars Rashmika Mandana. In 2024, he will feature alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter.

