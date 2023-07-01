Sonam Kapoor enjoys a day out with son Vayu in Notting Hill. See pics

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are currently enjoying their summer holidays in London. Rhea has now shared a new set of pictures from their vacation on Instagram. She was joined by husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu also made a sneak peak. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates first birthday with son Vayu at London home, Anand Ahuja turns photographer) Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor with Vayu at Notting Hill

Rhea took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from their weekend getaway at Notting Hill. Captioning the post, "Walking with Vayu (heart emoji)", Rhea shared a cute picture where Sonam was seen holding Vayu in her arms, while husband Anand gave him a sweet kiss. Sonam smiled at the camera, while Anand and Vayu's faces were not visible. Sonam looked radiant in an all-black outfit paired with white and yellow sneakers. Another picture showed Anand carrying Vayu on his shoulder while walking on the pavement. Rhea also added pictures of the beautiful park and an empty sitting spot at the place.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and their families hang out in London

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karan Boolani joined Sonam and Rhea for a dinner date at a restaurant in London. Sonam shared the pictures on her Instagram, and captioned it, "What an amazing meal. With the crew @kareenakapoorkhan @rheakapoor" Meanwhile, Rhea wrote, "Outstanding food." One photo showed the gang sitting inside the restaurant while enjoying their meal, and another had them posing on the street together.

Sonam Kapoor at UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also attended UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street recently. Sonam took to Instagram to share pictures of her long coat look for the occasion. Designer Rohit Bal had made the ensemble, boasting a floral pattern. "Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day, and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer," Sonam captioned the post.

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind. The film, co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, will release on Jio Cinemas on July 7. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and saw Sonam as a visually-impaired investigator who has to track down the serial killer, played by Purab Kohli.

