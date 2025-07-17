Richa Chadha responds to trolls over 'natural birth' comment on Zuneyra's birthday post: ‘My page, my vagina, my baby’

Actor Richa Chadha celebrated her daughter Zuneyra's first birthday with a heartfelt social media post, sharing precious moments from her journey as a mother. However, her mention of "natural birth" sparked criticism from some social media users. Richa didn't shy away from the backlash, instead choosing to defend her words and address the criticism directly. Last year, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became parents to a daughter on July 16.

Richa Chadha’s Insta post

Richa, married to actor Ali Fazal, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video message, expressing gratitude to her daughter. The post, titled "Thank you Zuni”, featured a sweet video that showcased her love and appreciation for her little one.

The video is a montage of several moments, featuring scenes of Ali Fazal touching Richa's baby bump, getaways where the couple enjoys quality time together, and snippets of Zuneyra playing with their cat.

Sharing the video, Richa wrote, “For bringing so much colour into all our lives! A year ago I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery only about 20 minutes, natural birth! Life hasn’t been the same since, particularly me.”

“I feel rearranged from the insides out… my brain, my heart, my body, my soul… Zuneyra was born a year ago and so was I. Reborn as a mom. An entirely new being, than what existed before. A life and child with the man of your dreams… if this isn’t a blessing I don’t know what is,” she added.

Richa slams trolls

While many fans and celebrities showered Richa's post with love and warm wishes, some took umbrage with her mention of "natural birth”. One comment read, “Every birth is natural, thanks to science nowadays they’re being assisted to help the Mom and the kid."

Richa was quick to notice it, and responded, “If I said normal delivery, you'd have said the same thing.”

One social media user wrote, “Please the word normal meant everything to every mothers don’t say it like that because it hurts others who feel like they don’t have the mind and zeal to go through it so saying it like that normal it traumatizing and if you meant the other way around to say normal delivery then even the ones that are Caesarian is normal because over 50% of women are doing it”.

To which, Richa wrote, “But what if I don't wanna say vaginally delivery, it is my page and also my vagina and my baby. And feminism taught me to use words of my choosing. So.”

Richa took to the comment section to respond to people slamming her.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal become parents

Last year, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became parents to a daughter on July 16. They announced the arrival of the baby in a joint statement, which read: “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!” They have named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal, and haven’t revealed the face of their baby yet.

More about Richa and Ali

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-friendly marriage ceremony on September 2022. Richa and Ali shared the news about pregnancy in a joint post which read “1+1=3.” On the work front, Richa was last seen in Heeramandi. She has signed on for a new film that marks her return to the comedy genre after the success of Fukrey 3. In the project, Richa will play a high-functioning entrepreneur who was orphaned at birth. Meanwhile, Ali was seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.