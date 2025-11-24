Richa Chadha says deteriorating air quality has reduced Delhi to a ‘gas chamber’, doesn't want the same for Mumbai

Actor Richa Chadha has voiced her concerns on the deteriorating air quality of Delhi, stating that the city has now been reduced to a ‘gas chamber’. The actor urged citizens of Mumbai to voice their concerns as they do not want the same condition in their own city. (Also read: 'Woke up to Delhi's AQI at 447': Vaani Kapoor advises celebrating Diwali without ‘dimming the air we breathe’) Richa Chadha said that she is heartbroken with the condition of Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_20_2025_000157B)(PTI)

What Richa said

Richa took to her X account and reshared a user's post in which an HT article reported on the protests in Mumbai which rose against a masterplan that allows construction within the buffer zone of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Richa wrote: “I am from Delhi and have watched that great, historical city… reduced to a gas chamber. It’s heartbreaking! You don’t want that Mumbai. Show up for the lungs of Mumbai, save Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Save SGNP, Save Mumbai 💪🏼”

Details about more implementations in Delhi

In the past few weeks, Delhi's air quality has remained in the ‘very poor’ category. On Monday morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 397 was recorded at 6 AM according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. Earlier, Vaani Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had raised concerns about the worsening air quality of Delhi.

In view of the pollution, the Supreme Court allowed measures from later stages of GRAP to be shifted to earlier stages. Following this, the CAQM on Saturday allowed measures under Stage 4 of GRAP to be brought under Stage 3. The measures which have been brought under GRAP 3 are:

• NCR state governments/ GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

• Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.