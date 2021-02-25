Richa Chadha shares Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan song Lutt Gaye to express agony on getting fuel tank filled

Richa Chadha is disappointed just like her fellow countrymen after the extreme hike in fuel prices. The actor shared a song to express her sorrow on getting the fuel tank full.

Sharing a clip from the song Tadap Tadap Ke from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Richa wrote on Twitter, "Just got a full tank of fuel! #LutGaye." The song features Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan bidding a heartbreaking goodbye to each other in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.





Many of her fans also joined her in making fun of their misery. A fan shared a Madhuri Dixit meme that went with the tagline "Haaye main lut gayi" and wrote, "Mulk k vikas mn aapka tax ka yogdan rahega hamesha (your tax contribution will always help in country's development)." Another shared a still from the Doosra Aadmi song Nazron Se Keh Do featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and said, "Nazron se keh do cycle me hawa bharne ka mausam aagaya (tell yourself that the time to bring back your cycle has arrived)." One more commented, "Income tax department will visit tomorrow to check your Returns."

Mulk k vikas mn aapka tax ka yogdan rahega hamesha 😂 pic.twitter.com/AOMnJPGtDS — faridi (@faridi10) February 25, 2021





The price of one litre of petrol is nearing the ₹100 mark in majority of the states. The cost of 1 litre of petrol in Mumbai as on Thursday was ₹97.34.

Last month, Richa saw the release of her film Madam Chief Minister in theatres. She played a Dalit woman who rose to become the chief minister of a state in the film. Talking about her character, she said, "Tara, one feisty oddball of a woman, fights patriarchy, caste oppression, brutal violence along with the usual betrayals of politics, to rise to the top and affect change. And she does so with incredible dignity and courage."

