bollywood

Richa Chadha slams burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies, Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter 'China puppet'

From Richa Chadha slamming burning of young activist Greta Thunberg's effigies to Kangana Ranaut reacting to Twitter for deleting her tweet, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Here are top entertainment news stories.

Virat Kohli calls welcoming Vamika with Anushka Sharma 'greatest moment', says he was watching match when doctor called

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika on January 11. In a recent interaction with the media, Virat talked about welcoming the little one into their life and what was happening on the day of her birth.

(Read full story here)

Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet': 'I'll take you down with me'

Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet on Thursday night, saying that Twitter is threatening to suspend her account. "China puppet twitter is threatening to suspend my account even though I did not violate any rules, remember jis din main jaungi tumko saath lekar jaungi, just like Chinese tik tok you will be banned as well @jack #ConspiracyAgainstlndia," she wrote in her tweet.

(Read full story here)

Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa's video game adaptation is the death of cinema

Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: See precious family moments with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh

On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

(Read full story here)

Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘primitive, repugnant and immature’

Actor Richa Chadha condemned the protests against Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg over her comments on the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Richa shared a picture of protestors burning effigies and posters of Greta, calling it not just ‘foolish’ but also ‘embarrassing’.

(Read full story here)

virat kohli anushka sharma kangana ranaut climate activist greta thunberg richa chadha

