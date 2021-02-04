Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: See precious family moments with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh
Two years ago, on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Nanda described him as a ‘very loyal and dedicated family man’. “Not just as a son but also as a husband,” she said, adding that she finds this to be his best quality.
Indeed, Abhishek dotes on his family, including wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta, niece Navya Naveli Nanda and nephew Agastya Nanda. As he turns 45 on Friday, here is a look at some precious family photos from his personal album:
Abhishek, who made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, completed two decades in the film industry last June. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he has always been critical of his performances.
“When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement,” he said.
“I watch my films almost daily, and I make several notes about how to improve. What is nice is if I go back and review my notes about a film I have seen several times, they keep on changing. This is good news because this means I am evolving as an actor,” he added.
Also read | Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’: ‘Have you ever thought about the consequences?’
Last year, Abhishek made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Post that, he was seen in Anurag Basu’s crime drama Ludo, which came out on Netflix. He was also involved in the documentary Sons of the Soil, based on the journey of his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Currently, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, which will follow the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was implicated in the stock market scam of 1992.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions
- Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired
- Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed
- Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'
- Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic
- Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo
- Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'
- Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'
- Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together
- Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets
- Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'
- Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties
- Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox