Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: See precious family moments with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh

Two years ago, on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Nanda described him as a ‘very loyal and dedicated family man’. “Not just as a son but also as a husband,” she said, adding that she finds this to be his best quality.

Indeed, Abhishek dotes on his family, including wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta, niece Navya Naveli Nanda and nephew Agastya Nanda. As he turns 45 on Friday, here is a look at some precious family photos from his personal album:





Abhishek, who made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, completed two decades in the film industry last June. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he has always been critical of his performances.

“When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement,” he said.

“I watch my films almost daily, and I make several notes about how to improve. What is nice is if I go back and review my notes about a film I have seen several times, they keep on changing. This is good news because this means I am evolving as an actor,” he added.

Last year, Abhishek made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Post that, he was seen in Anurag Basu’s crime drama Ludo, which came out on Netflix. He was also involved in the documentary Sons of the Soil, based on the journey of his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Currently, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, which will follow the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was implicated in the stock market scam of 1992.

