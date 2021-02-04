IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: See precious family moments with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: See precious family moments with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh

On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST

Two years ago, on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Nanda described him as a ‘very loyal and dedicated family man’. “Not just as a son but also as a husband,” she said, adding that she finds this to be his best quality.

Indeed, Abhishek dotes on his family, including wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta, niece Navya Naveli Nanda and nephew Agastya Nanda. As he turns 45 on Friday, here is a look at some precious family photos from his personal album:


Abhishek, who made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, completed two decades in the film industry last June. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he has always been critical of his performances.

“When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement,” he said.

“I watch my films almost daily, and I make several notes about how to improve. What is nice is if I go back and review my notes about a film I have seen several times, they keep on changing. This is good news because this means I am evolving as an actor,” he added.

Also read | Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’: ‘Have you ever thought about the consequences?’

Last year, Abhishek made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Post that, he was seen in Anurag Basu’s crime drama Ludo, which came out on Netflix. He was also involved in the documentary Sons of the Soil, based on the journey of his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Currently, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, which will follow the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was implicated in the stock market scam of 1992.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

Anil Kapoor joked about getting hand-me-down scripts from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Anil Kapoor joked about getting hand-me-down scripts from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor jokes about taking up Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s rejected films. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 06:01 PM IST
During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Anil Kapoor poked fun at himself and joked about taking up films that were turned down by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Housefull 3.
Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Housefull 3.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan says ‘not fair’ as film exhibitor takes a dig at other actors while praising Akshay Kumar

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 17, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan protested as a film exhibitor took a jibe at other actors while praising Akshay Kumar for taking very little time to shoot for a film. Abhishek said that different people have a different pace.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST
On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Gauahar Khan disagreed with the view that people from outside India should refrain from commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
bollywood

Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
bollywood

Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
bollywood

Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
bollywood

Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
bollywood

Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
bollywood

Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
bollywood

Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
bollywood

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
bollywood

Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has said she and husband Nick Jonas make sure to spend at least a couple of days together each month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP