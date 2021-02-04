IND USA
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg's effigies 'primitive, repugnant and immature'

  • Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:37 PM IST

Actor Richa Chadha condemned the protests against Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg over her comments on the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Richa shared a picture of protestors burning effigies and posters of Greta, calling it not just ‘foolish’ but also ‘embarrassing’.

Sharing a tweet on the protest against Greta, Richa wrote, “...bunch of dudes trying to set fire to a teenager's photo. Foolish, primitive, repugnant and immature. And embarassing. Very.”


Earlier this week, Greta shared a news article on the internet shutdown in and around the site of the farmers’ protest, and expressed ‘solidarity’ with the farmers. She also shared a ‘toolkit’ for supporting them, which she later deleted, sparking speculation that her tweet in support of farmers was not organic but part of an engineered social media campaign. However, a few hours later, she shared an updated version of the document, saying the earlier one was removed as it was ‘outdated’.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the creators of the toolkit under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Greta reaffirmed her support to the movement and tweeted, “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.”

The external affairs ministry issued a statement on Wednesday that ‘vested interest groups’ were trying to mobilise global support against India in the wake of Greta, international pop singer Rihanna and others drawing attention to the farmers’ protest. Without taking any names, the ministry criticised ‘sensationalist social media hashtags and comments’ by ‘celebrities and others’.

