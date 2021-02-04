Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘primitive, repugnant and immature’
- Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
Actor Richa Chadha condemned the protests against Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg over her comments on the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Richa shared a picture of protestors burning effigies and posters of Greta, calling it not just ‘foolish’ but also ‘embarrassing’.
Sharing a tweet on the protest against Greta, Richa wrote, “...bunch of dudes trying to set fire to a teenager's photo. Foolish, primitive, repugnant and immature. And embarassing. Very.”
Earlier this week, Greta shared a news article on the internet shutdown in and around the site of the farmers’ protest, and expressed ‘solidarity’ with the farmers. She also shared a ‘toolkit’ for supporting them, which she later deleted, sparking speculation that her tweet in support of farmers was not organic but part of an engineered social media campaign. However, a few hours later, she shared an updated version of the document, saying the earlier one was removed as it was ‘outdated’.
Also read: Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest, says Indian celebs backed Black Lives Matter
On Thursday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the creators of the toolkit under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Greta reaffirmed her support to the movement and tweeted, “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.”
The external affairs ministry issued a statement on Wednesday that ‘vested interest groups’ were trying to mobilise global support against India in the wake of Greta, international pop singer Rihanna and others drawing attention to the farmers’ protest. Without taking any names, the ministry criticised ‘sensationalist social media hashtags and comments’ by ‘celebrities and others’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'
- Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions
- Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired
- Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed
- Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'
- Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic
- Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo
- Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'
- Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'
- Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together
- Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets
- Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox