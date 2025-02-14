Richa Chadha to feature in slice-of-life movie Akhri Somvaar: ‘My comic timing has been greatly underutilised’

Actor Richa Chadha will next star in a dramedy film, tentatively titled Akhri Somvaar, the actor-producer announced on Friday. Also read: Richa Chadha reveals Ali Fazal didn't get paternity leave after daughter's birth: It was a miracle his shoot got pushed Richa Chadha recently ventured into production with her husband Ali Fazal,

Richa announces next project

Richa has also penned the script of the movie, which is being described as a “refreshing take on love, societal expectations, and the lengths one goes to for a dream wedding”, as per a press release issued on Friday.

The film, Akhri Somvaar, revolves around a successful reality TV producer who becomes desperate to get married after someone at work calls her a 'childless cat lady'.

The 38-year-old actor, who recently ventured into production with her husband Ali Fazal, said the movie is inspired by her experiences of growing up in a middle-class Punjabi household.

Richa talks about the film

“From my childhood, watching older cousins be set up for arranged marriages, emerged this deeply personal story that I think a lot of families will resonate with. When we graduate from college, we are full of dreams and ambitions,” Richa said in a statement.

She added, “Somehow those dreams get dulled when we enter the job market and before you know it, you are in your mid-30s hoping to have both a career and a husband/family but society thinks it's too late and you become jaded because the dreams are now not achievable”.

Richa shared that the film is a slice-of-life story about "coming undone and coming together".

"I think there is currently a dearth of family entertainment. And I think as an actor, my comic timing has been greatly underutilised," mentioned the actor, who welcomed baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, last year in July.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey. The couple announced their eco-friendly marriage ceremony in September 2022.