Bollywood's richest Kapoor has 550 crore net worth; owns 150 crore brand; not Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 22, 2025 10:14 AM IST

The richest member of the Kapoor family may not have the longest or most illustrious film career but owns a company worth over ₹150 crore.

The Kapoor family has long been regarded as the first family of Indian cinema. For almost a century, members of the clan have dominated Bollywood, delivering blockbusters and critically-acclaimed masterpieces. This has led to many of them becoming extremely successful and among the wealthiest people in showbiz. The richest of them all is worth a whopping 550 crore. (Also read: Dining With The Kapoors: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir, Saif Ali Khan and others explore family's love for food, cinema ties)

The richest member of the Kapoor family has a net worth of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>550 crore.
The richest member of the Kapoor family has a net worth of 550 crore.

Bollywood's richest Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who entered the Kapoor clan after marrying Ranbir Kapoor, is the richest Kapoor in Bollywood now. The actor, who cheekily referred to herself as Alia Bhatt Kapoor in a recent appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, has an estimated net worth of 550 crore, according to GQ. This makes her one of the richest actresses in India, ahead of many of her contemporaries and even seniors. Her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor comes in next with a reported net worth of 500 crore. Husband Ranbir Kapoor rounds up the top three with a reported net worth of 345 crore.

How Alia Bhatt trumped her seniors in the Kapoor clan

Alia Bhatt is certainly among the most successful and sought-after female stars of her generation. As per reports, the actor charges as high as 15 crore per film and up to 9 crore per endorsement. Being prolific with her films and associating herself with many brands has allowed Alia to build her massive fortune. But the biggest factor responsible in the growth of her wealth has been her diversification as an entrepreneur.

Alia owns clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma. In 2023, when Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) acquired a 51% stake in the brand, it was reported that the brand was valued at over 150 crore. Recent reports have put the brand's value at even higher, around 300 crore. But there is no data to confirm that.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming work

Alia will be next seen in YRF Spy Universe's first female-led spy thriller Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari alongside her. It will release sometime in 2025. The actor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline. The period drama also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

