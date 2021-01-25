Riddhima Kapoor wishes husband Bharat a happy anniversary with unseen wedding photos

Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is celebrating 15 years of being married to businessman Bharat Sahni. She wished him on the relationship milestone with a romantic Instagram post, featuring unseen photos from their wedding in 2006. She also shared a more recent picture of them posing with daughter Samara.

“15 years 180 months 780 weeks 5475 days 131400 hours 7884000 minutes and counting ... Happy ‘Crystal’ Anniversary @brat.man #tothenext15years Love & kisses,” she wrote.

Actors Soni Razdan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Sophie Choudry and Amrita Arora wished the couple on their special day. Fans also showered love on them.





Meanwhile, Bharat also shared a mushy post for Riddhima on Instagram. “They say if at first you don’t succeed try doing it the way your wife told you. Happy Anniversary @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. Thank you for everything you do for us #15 #happywife #happylife #happyme,” he wrote.

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of being together. Their daughter, Samara, was born in 2011.





Last month, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara joined her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor for a holiday in Ranthambore. Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her family - mother Soni and sister Shaheen Bhatt - also accompanied them. They rang in the New Year together.

Unlike Ranbir, Riddhima was never interested in becoming an actor. “I was not interested. I am very old now, but even when I had the chance, I was always inclined towards my creative side, and fashion, jewellery, etc. My parents never pressurised me (to become an actor), they always supported what I wanted to do, be it getting into the fashion business, or getting married in Delhi despite being a Mumbai girl. I am fortunate that my husband too has been supportive,” she told Hindustan Times in a 2018 interview.

