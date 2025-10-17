Ridhima Pandit: Ahead of Diwali my diet goes for a toss

Ridhima Pandit who is all geared up for Diwali, says she loves celebrating the traditional Maharashtrian way. She says, "I am on my way to buy a beautiful kandil which marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. My favourite ritual is making Diwali snacks. When I was younger I used to create a mess rather than helping my grandmother make sweets. But of late I have learnt how to make a few things. So we make the Maharashtrian faral which includes chakli, ghoogra and karanjya." Ridhima Pandit

The actor makes it a point to take a break from her diet and enjoy festive indulgences. She says, “Five days before Diwali my diet goes for a complete toss because as actors our life is to eat healthy if not diet. But calorie deficit is a term that I completely forget for the first five days before Diwali, on Diwali and even two three days after that. I take time to recover but I eat to my heart's content. We have a very fancy Maharashtrian lunch that happens with amti (pickle), we have sweets and all of the schbang. Karanjya is my favourite, we also have kaju katli, gulab jamun and jalebi.”

Moving on to home decor she adds, “I am the one who puts the toran at the entrance and we put up the lights collectively. I decorate home every year with new kind of lights. My home smells beautiful, it's full of flowers during this period.”