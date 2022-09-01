Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza buy swanky 1.4 crore BMW electric car on Ganesh Chaturthi. See pics

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with a big purchase. The star couple bought a brand new BMW iX electric car. The couple was spotted with their kids in the car when they arrived at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Ganpati celebrations on Wednesday evening. This is the couple’s second electric vehicle, after a Tesla X they reportedly have in California. Also read: Genelia gifts a Tesla SUV to birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh

On Wednesday, Riteish, Genelia, and their two sons Riaan and Rahyl arrived at Arpita and Aayush’s house in the maroon new BMW. Pictures shared by paparazzi from the house’s entrance show Riteish driving the swanky new vehicle himself and even posing for a few pics before walking inside the house with his family.

Paparazzi clicking pics of Riteish and Genelia's new car. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza with their sons. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

The BMW iX is an electric car from the German automaker, priced upwards of ₹1.16 crore across India. In Mumbai, the on-road price of the car comes around ₹1.43 crore in most parts. The new model is the first-ever all-electric variant of the iX. A car blog shared more pictures of the actor couple driving their new car in Mumbai. Genelia D'Souza had earlier gifted Ritesh a Tesla Model X on his birthday in 2017.

Riteish is known for his fondness of cars and has an enviable supercar collection, which includes a Bentley Flying Spur worth ₹3.5 crore, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth almost ₹2 crore, a BMW 7-Series worth ₹1.4 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth ₹1.3 crore, as well as the aforementioned Tesla X, which is priced at $114,990 (around ₹95 lakh) in the US.

